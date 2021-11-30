HomeCryptoCryptocurrency bill after Cabinet Approval: FM

Cryptocurrency bill after Cabinet Approval: FM

By Total Krypto Team
Finance Minister of India to introduce cryptocurrency bill after Cabinet Approval

The status of cryptocurrency in India is a bit of a mess. While there are no restrictions currently, the Government of India is increasingly looking to present the official stance regarding it. Many speculated that India will also see a ban on cryptocurrency with the cryptocurrency bill slated in February 2021, it looks like it may not be the case anymore.
In today’s Upper House Session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the upcoming Cryptocurrency and Official Digital Currency Bill 2021. Speaking during the Question Hour, she said:
“We are close to bringing a bill in parliament. It will be introduced in the house once the cabinet clears the bill.”

