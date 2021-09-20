BTC slips to 45 Mark, Salvador increases BTC holding

Some people in the cryptocurrency space panicked as BTC slipped to the $45k mark today. El Salvador’s president made another big announcement and shocked others. On Monday morning, as the price of Bitcoin plummeted below $46,000, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele stated on Twitter that the country had “bought the dip.” The Central American government currently has 700 BTC after acquiring 150 additional coins.

