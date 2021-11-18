Blockchain tech can work without crypto: RBI Governor

Although the Indian government is looking to soften its stance towards crypto, its central bank hasn’t changed its outlook yet. The governor of the central bank of India has stated that blockchain technology can survive without crypto.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das talked about this at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave yesterday. He said:

“When the central bank says we have serious concerns from the point of view of macroeconomic and financial stability, there are far deeper issues involved.”

