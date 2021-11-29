Bitcoin not a currency: Indian FM

The Government of India has no current proposal to recognize Bitcoin as a currency in the country, the Finance Ministry stated. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cleared it to her reply in Lok Sabha on Monday.

When asked whether the Indian Government has any proposal for Bitcoin as a currency, the Finance Minister of India said, ‘No sir’. She further informed the Lok Sabha that the central Government does not collect any sort of info on Bitcoin Transactions.

The Uncertainty about Bitcoin in India

Meanwhile, the Indian Government only plans to regulate Crypto as an asset not as a payments method. Sitharaman also clarified that the ministry has spent approx Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore as Capital Expenditure during the April-Sept period.

