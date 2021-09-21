Binance To End Crypto Derivatives In Australia in December

Australian customers who are using Binance have 90 days to close their options, futures, and leveraged tokens holdings as the company will stop offering derivatives to Australian cryptocurrency dealers on December 23. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of the number of shares traded, is taking the step as it is under the scrutiny of regulators in a lot of countries.
