Anand Mahindra slams fake news denies investing in cryptocurrency

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, today slammed a fake news article that claimed that he made a lot of money on a cryptocurrency exchange.

He tweeted that the said news was fabricated and that he wasn’t in the cryptocurrency business. He further added that he did not invest any money in cryptocurrency.

The billionaire also shared screenshots on Twitter on November 19. The article was published on a website called blastheincome.com claiming that Mahindra made a fortune in investing in cryptocurrencies.

