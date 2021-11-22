HomeCryptoAnand Mahindra slams fake news denies investing in cryptocurrency

Anand Mahindra slams fake news denies investing in cryptocurrency

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, slammed a fake news article

By Total Krypto Team
anand Mahindra crypto investment

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, today slammed a fake news article that claimed that he made a lot of money on a cryptocurrency exchange.
He tweeted that the said news was fabricated and that he wasn’t in the cryptocurrency business. He further added that he did not invest any money in cryptocurrency.
The billionaire also shared screenshots on Twitter on November 19. The article was published on a website called blastheincome.com claiming that Mahindra made a fortune in investing in cryptocurrencies.

Read More on Total Krypto

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleIn chip crisis, Unisoc emerges as a major player
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.