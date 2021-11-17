AMC to come up with Cryptocurrency

AMC Studios CEO Adam Aron has announced the plans for building the company’s cryptocurrency. He stated that the company is looking to establish their one of a kind digital asset only for the AMC loyal fans.

So that fans can use the digital assets to watch movies whenever they want. Aron confirmed in a recent interview that AMC also aims to step into the NFT domain (Non-Fungible Token) potentially. As the NFT space is growing on its double every day.

Apart from this, AMC has been seen getting involved in the Crypto platform as of late.

They have been working to enhance their financial provisions after the effects of the pandemic on their theatres. AMC has also started accepting payments via the most popular cryptocurrency – Bitcoin and also recently added Shiba Inu as well, for tickets and other items.

“We have enough investment capital for our near future. Possibly going into joint ventures with moviemakers is something we could consider in the upcoming years.”

