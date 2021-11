Customers at AMC Theatres could soon pay for tickets with Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to its CEO, Adam Aron. The recent Shiba Inu pump has bought the meme coin out in the open. It doesn’t mean that the token was less popular, but now we can compare it with Dogecoin. It’s not just us; even big companies are doing the same as the entire SHIB community continues to grow.

