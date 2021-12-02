HomeCrypto$106M worth of metaverse land sold last week

By Total Krypto Team
DappRadar data shows $106M worth of metaverse land sold last week

The concept of Metaverse is getting colossal traction these days. Recently, virtual land nonfungible token (NFT) sales generated more than $100 million last week.
According to DappRadar, The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels, and Somnium Space had “tremendous” activity with a combined value of $105.8 million worth of trading. In their words:
“Undoubtedly, Metaverse land is the next big hit in the NFT space. Outputting record sales numbers and constantly increasing NFT prices, virtual worlds are the new top commodity in the crypto space.”

