Tecno Camon 19 Neo Review: Looks good, but does it perform well?

The budget smartphone segment in India has been very competitive, and Tecno wants to make a name for itself in this space. The brand came up with the Camon 19 Neo a while back for Rs 14,999 and grabbed attention for its distinctive rear panel design. However, is the design enough to recommend it, or does it prove itself in other areas as well? Let’s find that out.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has won the IF DESIGN AWARD 2022, and the brand is betting on shapes to make the phone stand out from the crowd. It has a plastic frame with flat sides, and the rear is made of plastic too. However, Tecno decided to give it a matte finish, helping it feel a bit more premium. The back’s colour changes slightly depending on how the light falls on it.

This design is definitely eye catchy and works. While we got the black model, the Green one should look even better. What I didn’t like much, though, is that despite being a matte finish, the back panel attracts some fingerprints and shows under certain lighting conditions. This is a big device to hold, and you can reach every corner one-handedly.

The fingerprint-integrated power button works well and identifies the fingerprint accurately. The triple camera setup at the back is placed inside two circular modules. Overall, the design gives the Camon 19 Neo the vibe of a premium mid-ranger rather than being a budget offering.

Apart from that, a single bottom-firing speaker is one of the worst speakers I have heard in a long time. The sound is completely muffled and tinny, and it doesn’t even get adequately loud. Chances of missing calls increases because of the poor quality speaker.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo: Display

The display on the front is a 6.8-inch LTPS panel with a punch-hole design and Full HD+ resolution. It runs at a 60Hz refresh rate. Now, the moment I switched on the device, the display appeared really blue, and when I went to change the colour tone, I couldn’t find an option.

Further, an eye protection mode can change the tone, but then it becomes too yellow. I couldn’t find a way to keep the hue balanced. Hence, the experience was decent. It doesn’t get very bright under sunlight, and the viewing angles can be an issue. If we talk about competition, the Realme 9i 5G and the Redmi 11 Prime 5G get you a 90Hz panel.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo: Performance & Software

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is powered by the Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Helio G85 has proven to be a decent performer if paired with efficient software. The HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 that’s running on the Camon 19 Neo is good in terms of features but not so much in performance.

The animations are sometimes choppy, and the apps take some time to load up with a white screen greeting you. Fortunately, there weren’t any crashes, but I could feel it lag sometimes. In terms of UI & features, the software is similar to what we see on Infinix smartphones.

This includes features like Social Turbo, MemFusion (Virtual RAM), Voice Changer, Smart Panel and more. As I said, there are a bunch of features available. Are they useful or not? That depends on your needs. You also get the usual features such as Face Unlock. One can also expect it to handle casual gaming but not more than that. Tecno has also promised an Android 13 update for the smartphone. However, it’s not known when it will arrive.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo: Battery Life

A 5000mAh battery backs the Camon 19 Neo with 18W fast charging support. The battery life is one of the stronger features of the device. You can easily get more than 6 hours of screen-on time and even close to 7 hours. One can get more than a day of backup with casual use; even with heavy usage, the battery life should easily last you a day.

However, 18W fast charging isn’t enough to juice up such a big battery in a short period of time. The device took more than 2.5 hours to go from 11% to 100%, which isn’t impressive by any means.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo: Cameras

The Camon 19 Neo has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor which has an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an AI lens. In addition, you get features such as ISO control, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and more. At the front, the device uses a 32MP wide camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo shoots average photos in daylight, but the exposure isn’t consistent, and the dynamic range is below average. In the two shots above taken simultaneously, you can see that the sky was blown out while it looks fine if I focus solely on it. While the sharpness is quite good, the colours aren’t consistent and look faded in some areas.

Portrait shots are decent, with both colours and sharpness. Moreover, the edge detection is good, and the bokeh in the background looks good. Also, the shutter speed was quick as well. As for low-lighting shots, the photos do not have many details, but the camera surprisingly focuses on the subject fast. However, the shutter speed takes a hit, and photos can come out to be blurry at times due to this. In addition, the colours look dull and unnatural at times.

As for selfies, the skin tone is picked up well, but the shots look slightly smudgy. While edge detection is good, and the background is clear even when it’s too bright, the photos can look noisy in some situations with a very warm tone.

Lastly, you cannot expect any amount of detailing from the photo for night shots unless you turn on Night mode. Turning it ON over sharpens the photo, making it look much better, but then the shutter speed is extremely low, and you have to keep the phone still for about 5 seconds to take a perfect shot.