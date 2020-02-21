Tecno Camon 15 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro is the first smartphone phone from the company with a pop-up selfie design.

Techo has launched its new smartphone under its Camon series with Tecno Camon 15 Pro. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 and the company is offering a free wireless speaker worth Rs 3,499 with the smartphone.



The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is available in Ice Jadeite and Opal White colour options. It will be available for purchase from offline retail stores starting from February 25. It is the first smartphone phone from the company with a pop-up selfie design coupled with some decent hardware specs. We got some time to spend with the device and here are our first impressions.



Display and Design



The Tecno Camon 15 Pro offers a plastic glossy finish at the back panel. We got the Ice Jadeite colour option for review and it surely looks premium when you hold it in your hand. The front panel comes sans dot notch design on this one which is generally seen in these days smartphones. Design-wise, Camon 15 Pro can be said as one of the best-designed smartphones from Tecno.





At the bottom, we have a micro USB port, a secondary microphone for noise cancellation, 3.5 mm headphone jack and the speaker grill. On the right side, we have power on/off button and volume controls while the left has the 3-Slot SIM tray, which allows you to use two SIM as well as a micro-SD card at the same time. The rear panel is home to a vertical-aligned triple camera module at the top-left corner and fingerprint scanner at the centre.



Coming to the display, the smartphone is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 480 nits brightness and 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is a bit slippery and prone to fingerprints and smudges. During our initial testing, the display did have good viewing angles and we found the colours to be decent. We will reserve our judgment until we review the device.



Hardware and Software



Tecno Camon 15 Pro is powered by a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor. It is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone runs smoothly and we did not face any problems while multitasking. Right now, it is too early to comment on the performance of the device. A full review will hopefully provide a clearer picture.







On the software front, it runs on HiOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 10. The user interface seems to be smooth but it comes with lots of bloatware the Carlcare, Hi Theme, Phone Master, PHX Browser, Face ID and more which can not be even deleted. We will discuss them more in our upcoming review.



Other than this, for security, the smartphone comes with Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor. Both seemed to work fine during our initial testing. However, we need to test face unlock in various lighting conditions.





Camera



Now coming to the device's USP, Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel pop-up AI Selfie camera. The quad rear camera configuration is a 48-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and low light lens.





The rear camera has different options like video, short video, AI cam, beauty, Super Night, Bokeh, panorama, AR shot and portrait. For selfie, we have the same modes in addition to Wide Selfie as well. We found that the phone takes decent photos in daylight conditions with accurate colours and detailing was to the point. The depth-sensor managed to create a decent bokeh. We haven’t tested the cameras in other light conditions, hence, we will reserve our judgment. Stay tuned with us for a detailed review later.



Battery and Connectivity



On the battery front, the Tecno Camon 15 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh battery without fast charging. The battery should ideally last one full day of normal usage. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack.





Verdict Tecno Camon 15 Pro features a Full View display with well build quality and great design. The USP of the phone is its 32MP pop-up selfie camera. The phone competes with other pop-up selfie camera smartphones in market like Oppo K3, Realme X, Redmi K20 and Vivo V17 Pro.