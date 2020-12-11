Advertisement

Snokor Bass Drops Review

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated December 11, 2020 9:34 am

Other Reviews

Snokor Bass Drops Review

impressive

One of the newest addition in the wired earphones space are the Snokor Bass Drops earphones. But do they stand out in the crowd?
Advertisement

Pros

  • Build Quality, Looks

Cons

  • Bass

The wired earphones segment is dominated by companies like boAt, JBL, Skullcandy and much smaller ones. People believe that as we move towards a wireless future and as 3.5mm headphone jacks continue to disappear from phones, the wired earphones are not a good choice. 

 

But it is still a priority for many and not every smartphone company has given up on the headphone jack. So we have a new option in the wired earphones segment and that is the Snokor Bass Drops by Infinix. The earphones are priced at Rs 449, which means they are easily affordable by many. So let's take a quick look about how they perform.

 

Design & Comfort

 

Snokor Bass Drops Wire

Advertisement

 

The design of the Snokor Bass Drops is quite unique. We have circular shaped earphones with the main speaker grill at the end. They have a green coloured stem which also looks good. 

 

Snokor Bass Drops controls

 

The wire quality was ordinary and there's nothing unique about it. Coming to the controls, another unique thing we get here is a volume slider instead of traditional buttons. 

 

As you slide it upwards, the volume increases and sliding it downwards decreases the volume. The slider itself felt smooth and functionality was also fine. 

 

Then we have a multi-function button, tapping which will play or pause the music. Tapping it twice will forward the track while tapping it thrice will switch to the previous track. If you hold the button, it will bring up the assistant on your device. 

 

Snokor Bass Drop earbud

 

Talking about comfort, I found the earphones to be discomfortable for long listening sessions. As they have plastic eartips and not rubber ones, the comfort was fine but not for long periods as the ear starts paining. 

 

Sound and Call Quality 

 

The Audio Quality of the Snokor bass drops relies on a 14.3mm dynamic driver and the sound quality was fine for the price. For the bass lovers, there's no thump in the bass and it's quite average. This is a bummer as it fails to justify the name of earphones itself. 

 

Snokor Bass Drop jack

 

The mids and highs were fine. The vocals were clear and the overall tune and music quality was also good. If you are looking for that thumping bass, you might have to look at some alternative. Although, with the right equalizer settings you will be able to get some more bass compared to the normal setting as I tried the same and the experience was a little bit better. 

 

Call Quality was also fine and the voice was clear on both ends without any disturbances. 

Advertisement

Verdict

The Snokor Bass Drops are a good set of earphones for the price but the alternatives such as boAt bassheads 225 or 242 will give you much better bass. For those who just want normal earphones with good call quality and casual music listening, the snokor bass drops are fine.

You might like this

Tags: Snokor Snokor wired earphones Snokor Bass Drop earphones Snokor earphones Snokor Bass Drops review Snokor Review Snokor by Infinix

Loading...

Advertisement

 

0 Comments

Login with

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Top Brands On TMI

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Micromax
  • Huawei
  • Nokia
  • Lenovo
  • Xiaomi
  • Motorola

Video gallery

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies