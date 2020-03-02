Oppo Reno 3 Pro 1st impression

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will be slightly different from the standard Chinese version. The Chinese Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched with 5G support. The Indian Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be a 4G-only phone.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been launched in India today for Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 32,990. The phone will be available for purchase from March 7. The smartphone comes with a latest processor from Mediatek and a quad-camera setup in the rear and dual camera in the front. So, does it have enough ammunition to make a blast? Here is our 1st impression of Oppo Reno 3 pro.

Design and Display

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a dual colour tone design at the rear and a dual punch hole in the front. It is quite lightweight and easy to operate with one hand. The Right side of the device features power on/off button. On the left side, we have a volume rocker and a triple card slot which can hold two nano sims and a microSD card. The base pf the device is equipped with a USB Type-C port flanked between 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille.

Coming to the display, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is equipped with a 6.4 -inch Super AMOLED which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display delivers some punchy colours and watching movies is a delight on this phone.

Hardware and Software

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 that supports AI-camera actions. Compared with MediaTek Helio P90, MediaTek Helio P95 upgrades its GPU, AI ability, and connectivity with high resource savings. The phone is loaded with an 8GB of RAM and 256/ 128 GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. Although it is too early to comment on the performance of the device but in the initial usage, we didn’t encounter any issues.

On the software front, the phone runs on ColorOS7 6.1, which is based on Android 10. The user interface comes with a lot of changes as compared to its predecessor. There is a new icon pack, the operation is smoother and comes with support for the dark mode to name a few changes. Reno 3 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor and it also supports face recognition and both of them works smoothly.

Camera

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro come with 64MP + 13MP Telephoto Lens + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP Mono Lens in the rear and 44 MP + 2MP camera setup in the front.

You get different modes including Photo, Portrait, Video, Night, Pano, Expert, Time-lapse and Slo-Mo in the camera UI. In our brief testing, we found out that the camera does a pretty good job in the daylight conditions as the images came out to be crispy and detailing was too the point. The selfie performance was also up to the mark.

Battery and Connectivity

On the battery front, the Oppo Reno 3 pro is backed by 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. The battery should ideally last one full day of normal usage. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Verdict Oppo Reno 3 Pro bets big on its camera capabilities and in our initial rendezvous it didn't disappoint us. Even the UI - Color OS 7 look polished. We will talk more about the smartphone in our review where we will talk about all the aspects that would matter to a consumer.