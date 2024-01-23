Infinix XE 27 TWS Earbuds Review

Infinix is known for its smartphones, at least here in India, but that doesn’t stop the brand from exploring new products, and one such product is the Infinix XE 27 TWS earbuds, which come with features like Active Noise Cancellation, dual-array mics, Environmental Noise Cancellation and a lot more. Here’s our review of the earbuds to find out whether they are worth buying or not.

Design & Comfort

The design of the Infinix XE 27 TWS earbuds is quite similar to other earbuds in the segment. There’s nothing unique about the design of both the earbuds and the case. They are built with plastic, and due to the glossy finish of the case, it attracts a lot of fingerprints. It has a USB-C port at the bottom while on the front, there’s an LED that shows the battery level of the case. The lid of the case, however, doesn’t feel flimsy at all which is how it is supposed to be.

The earbuds are offered with extra ear tips so you can choose the one that fits you the best. The one it came pre-installed with, worked fine for me. The buds are quite comfortable in the ear and never fell out even during workout sessions. They are also IPX4 rated so you needn’t worry about them getting wet during rains or if you sweat.

They also have touch controls on each earbud, which were actually a bit finicky during my use. They didn’t work every time and I had to go through multiple tried to make them work. The buds also have an LED light on each of them which show the pairing status as each of them can be connected separately to your smartphone in mono mode.

Read More: Lava Storm 5G Review: Creating A Storm In The Budget Segment

Performance: Sound & Call Quality, Battery Backup

The sound of the XE 27 depends on 10mm dynamic drivers while the calls are handled via a dual-array mic setup. It supports ANC as well as a voice through mode for better awareness for ambient sounds.

The sound quality of the XE 27 is fine. It’s not the best and it’s not the worst either. The sound is quite bass heavy so the bass lovers will appreciate it. However, the treble and the vocals are overshadowed due to the bass taking over. The high-end Frequency isn’t being focused on while the mids and the lows are the primary focus with the sound signature.

As for ANC, it’s there and it works but the performance is sub-par. It actually fails to work properly when there’s a lot of sound around you. Further, the voice through mode is there for the sake of it and doesn’t really make a difference when turned on. The wireless connection is handled via Bluetooth v5.0 and its performance remained optimum.

Call quality is also average, at best. The other person could hear my voice echo and at times it wasn’t clear. As for battery life, Infinix claims 4.5 hours from the buds (with ANC On) and up to 28 hours when paired with the case. We were able to get close to these numbers during our review of the Infinix XE 27 TWS earbuds. The charging case takes about 2 hours to charge, and it can fast charge the buds where a 10-minute top-up should be good for about 1 hour.