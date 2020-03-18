Infinix S5 Pro Review: Is it really worth it?

Is it enough to make a long-lasting impression on consumers? Let’s find out.

Infinix recently launched its first pop-up selfie smartphone in India. The company introduced Infinix S5 Pro in the country for Rs 9,999.

With this, it is also the first smartphone under Rs 10,000 segment that comes loaded with a pop-up selfie camera. Apart from this, the Infinix S5 Pro is loaded with an interesting design language along with some interesting features. But, is it enough to make a long-lasting impression on consumers? Let’s find out.

Infinix S5 Pro: Design and Display

The Infinix S5 Pro is available in two colour options including Forest Green and Violet. We got the former for the review and it sure gives a distinct look. It is safe to say that this is probably one of the best-designed smartphones from Infinix. The phone does not feel cheap from any angle, the glossy finish at the back does attract some smudges, but it is not that visible as compared to other smartphones in this price range.

The Infinix S5 Pro comes with a fullscreen display without any notch or dot design, all thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. The right side features volume controls and power on/off buttons, which are quite easy to reach. The base is loaded with a 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port and a speaker grille, while the top features pop-up selfie mechanism. The phone is comfortable to hold in your hand, though the one-handed operation is not possible on this smartphone. That said, the phone does score some good points in the design department.

Coming to the display, the Infinix S5 Pro is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The display is quite bright and it is usable in outdoor conditions and you can thank the 480nits brightness for it. The 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio provides a seamless viewing experience. You will enjoy the content on this screen, though the audio coming from the single speaker might spoil the mood as it lacks the bass when you level up the volume.

Infinix S5 Pro: Performance Review

The Infinix S5 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded with the help of a microSD card slot. The performance is not the strong point of this smartphone. In our testing, we found out the phone lags when you do a lot of multitasking like opening multiple Chrome windows and then switching in between them. Furthermore, on the gaming front, it does an average job as one can play some arcade games but high-end multiplayer games are not meant for this smartphone.

On the software front, the Infinix S5 Pro runs on Android 10, with the company's custom user interface XOS 6.0 running on top of it. The user interface sure comes with some interesting features like a floating window that provides shortcuts to your favourite applications. Then you have some battery saving options along with customisable themes, a smart panel and gesture-based navigation controls.

However, on the downside, you get to see a lot of advertisements across the user interface. The moment you open up the app drawer, you will be greeted with promoted apps, when you open the notification panel, you will find ads there with AHA Games. Furthermore, when you open the Phoenix browser, it will start sending spam notifications, similar to what UC Browser does. This can be frustrating at times as you will end up having more spam notifications then actual useful one.

Infinix S5 Pro: Camera Review

On the camera front, the Infinix S5 Pro is loaded with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated Low light sensor along with dual-LED flash.

It is the first smartphone in this price segment that comes loaded with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16-megapixel sensor. Starting with the selfie performance first, the phone does a quite average job, to be honest as the images came out to be overexposed in indoor conditions and the dynamic range was not that great when we selfie in outdoor conditions. Selfies taken in low light conditions came out to be unimpressive.

Coming to the rear camera, the performance was quite average in our opinion. Although the phone does a decent job in capturing the right colours of the subject, the detailing was clearly missing from the photos. The portrait mode does a good job in our testing. In low light conditions, the results were quite average as the phone was aggressively trying to reduce the noises, which at the end, was spoiling the whole image. Furthermore, the image quality was not that great for low light conditions.

Infinix S5 Pro: Battery Review

Coming to the battery, the Infinix S5 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging support. In our testing, we found out that the smartphone delivers almost one full day of battery backup with medium to high usage. Under normal usages like taking calls, browsing a bit and more, it can give more than one day of battery life. Coming to the charging time, the phone takes around 2 hours to get fully charged.

Verdict Infinix S5 Pro is a beautiful-looking smartphone that will attract a lot of users. The high-resolution display along with a pop-up selfie camera seems to be an interesting deal for any potential customer in this price range. However, if you consider the performance, it feels like an underdog when compared to the likes of Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy M30, Redmi Note 8 and more.