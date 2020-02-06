  • 14:12 Feb 06, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi teases new smartphone launch with dual Cameras, 5000mAh battery on Feb 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 1:55 pm

Latest News

Redmi 9A will be the successor of Redmi 8A smartphone in India in September last year.
Advertisement

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has today confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone in India on February 11 at 12 noon. The company is teasing the upcoming launch with a tagline  ‘Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone’ which suggests that Redmi 9A could be launched in the country on the said date.

Redmi 9A will be the successor of Redmi 8A smartphone in India in September last year. As per the teasers shared by the company, the Redmi 9A will be backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery.

Just like Redmi 8A, Redmi 9A could also feature Type-C and fast charging. the phone will have dual rear camera setup for portrait shots. As per rumours, Redmi 9A might be powered by new MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. Xiaomi has created an event page on Mi.com which revealed some key specs of the upcoming Redmi 9A.


Alongside smartphone launch, the company will launch a new category, which could be a power bank. Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain has also confirmed there are two surprises.

 

Advertisement

To recall, Redmi 8A features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi 8A comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Type C support.

 

The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box. It comes with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front for selfies.

Redmi 8A goes on open sale in India

Redmi 8A starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to receive Android 10 update soon

Latest News from Xioami

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto G8 Power specs revealed via Amazon listing

Xiaomi Mi 10 camera samples shared by Xiaomi president before launch

Realme C3 with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies