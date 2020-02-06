Xiaomi teases new smartphone launch with dual Cameras, 5000mAh battery on Feb 11

Redmi 9A will be the successor of Redmi 8A smartphone in India in September last year.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has today confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone in India on February 11 at 12 noon. The company is teasing the upcoming launch with a tagline ‘Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone’ which suggests that Redmi 9A could be launched in the country on the said date.



Redmi 9A will be the successor of Redmi 8A smartphone in India in September last year. As per the teasers shared by the company, the Redmi 9A will be backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery.



Just like Redmi 8A, Redmi 9A could also feature Type-C and fast charging. the phone will have dual rear camera setup for portrait shots. As per rumours, Redmi 9A might be powered by new MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. Xiaomi has created an event page on Mi.com which revealed some key specs of the upcoming Redmi 9A.



Alongside smartphone launch, the company will launch a new category, which could be a power bank. Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain has also confirmed there are two surprises.

Brace yourselves for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon! #MorePowerToRedmi



Not 1️⃣ but 2️⃣ amazing surprises are coming your way!



Excited for #DeshKaDumdaarSmartphone?

RT this & click here to get notified:https://t.co/diNs9KBh3i#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/WD4vlSgwNs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 6, 2020

To recall, Redmi 8A features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi 8A comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Type C support.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box. It comes with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front for selfies.