Xiaomi opens its 3000th Mi Store in India

The new store is now open in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Xiaomi has today revealed that it has opened its 3000 Mi Store in India. With this, the company claims that it has emerged as the largest exclusive brand retail network in India last year, as per a study conducted by Channelplay and continues to expand its footprint in the country with the launch of its 3000th Mi Store.

The new store is now open in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. With this announcement, Mi Stores are now present across 850 cities in the country. Xiaomi opened its first Mi Store on 15th August 2018 in Bengaluru and in little over 2 years, it has reached the milestone of 3000 Mi Stores in the country.

The brand says that it has been able to generate employment for over 6000 people across India with its Mi Store outlet. Mi India currently has 75+ Mi Homes, 45+ Mi Studios, 8000+ Mi Preferred Partners and 4000+ Large format Retail partners along with 3000 Mi Stores.

Commenting on the milestone, Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India, shared, “We are delighted and humbled to receive continuous support from our Mi Fans and Partners that has enabled us to launch our 3000th Mi Store and strengthen our position as the largest exclusive single brand retail network in the country in such a short span of time. As a brand, we have always worked towards bringing innovation for everyone and fostering entrepreneurship. Our exclusive retail network has made it possible for thousands of individuals to become entrepreneurs through their association with Mi India. We are determined to scale bigger heights together with our Partners and Mi Fans.”