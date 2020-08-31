Advertisement

Xiaomi opens its 3000th Mi Store in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 2:50 pm

Latest News

The new store is now open in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Xiaomi has today revealed that it has opened its 3000 Mi Store in India. With this, the company claims that it has emerged as the largest exclusive brand retail network in India last year, as per a study conducted by Channelplay and continues to expand its footprint in the country with the launch of its 3000th Mi Store. 

 

The new store is now open in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. With this announcement, Mi Stores are now present across 850 cities in the country. Xiaomi opened its first Mi Store on 15th August 2018 in Bengaluru and in little over 2 years, it has reached the milestone of 3000 Mi Stores in the country. 

 

The brand says that it has been able to generate employment for over 6000 people across India with its Mi Store outlet. Mi India currently has 75+ Mi Homes, 45+ Mi Studios, 8000+ Mi Preferred Partners and 4000+ Large format Retail partners along with 3000 Mi Stores.

 

Commenting on the milestone, Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India, shared, “We are delighted and humbled to receive continuous support from our Mi Fans and Partners that has enabled us to launch our 3000th Mi Store and strengthen our position as the largest exclusive single brand retail network in the country in such a short span of time. As a brand, we have always worked towards bringing innovation for everyone and fostering entrepreneurship. Our exclusive retail network has made it possible for thousands of individuals to become entrepreneurs through their association with Mi India. We are determined to scale bigger heights together with our Partners and Mi Fans.”

 

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite reportedly in works

Xiaomi’s 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Revealed!

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G tipped to launch in India soon

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom update brings August security patch, auto scroll feature and more

Nokia 3.4 renders and specs leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G tipped to launch in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies