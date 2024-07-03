Writesonic Expands Enterprise Reach with Microsoft Azure

Writesonic, a company in the field of Generative AI for content creation, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft. This partnership aims to advance AI-driven business solutions by integrating Writesonic’s technology with Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure.

The collaboration is intended to strengthen Writesonic’s presence in the mid-market and enterprise sectors, focusing on security and innovation in AI solutions.

Samanyou Garg, Founder and CEO of Writesonic, said in a press statement, “By integrating our AI-powered solutions with Microsoft Azure, we aim to help enterprises harness Generative AI for real-world use cases like marketing, customer support, employee experience, and conversational commerce.”

He further added that the goal is to help businesses increase their productivity in these areas by up to 70%. Garg also projected a 50% increase in Writesonic’s enterprise customer base within the next 12 months.

Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, said, “Our AI tool chain, anchored by Azure OpenAI Service, offers a secure and scalable platform that enables AI-native startups to move quickly and innovate. Writesonic’s journey is an example of how responsible AI can unlock opportunities in content creation and customer service.”

Writesonic has a user base of over 10 million and more than 30,000 paying customers, including organizations like UN Women, Vodafone, and Next UK.

Writesonic’s offerings will soon be available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, providing businesses with seamless access to AI-driven solutions. This integration with Microsoft products, such as Microsoft 365, will allow businesses to integrate Writesonic’s AI content marketing and SEO capabilities into their workflows, boosting productivity and operational efficiency.

Writesonic plans to leverage Azure AI, including the Azure OpenAI Service, to deliver advanced AI models and continuously enhance the accuracy and relevance of its solutions. For example, Writesonic’s AI Article Writer platform can quickly generate SEO-optimized articles enriched with real-time data and competitor analysis, helping businesses achieve higher rankings on Google search results.

In addition, Botsonic, Writesonic’s AI agent platform, aims to streamline business operations by transforming data into self-guided AI agents.