WhatsApp voice calls is now available on Reliance JioPhone and other KaiOS feature phones

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2021 4:21 pm

Latest News

Jio Phone and other KaiOS-based feature phone users will now also be able to recieve WhatsApp voice calls just like normal calls.
WhatsApp has now rolled out an update for all the JioPhone and other KaiOS-based feature phones. Now Jio Phone and other KaiOS-based feature phone users with 512MB RAM will be able to make WhatsApp voice calls.

 

WhatsApp for Jio Phone was launched in September 2018, though it debuted on other feature phones based on KaiOS in 2019. Until now, these phone users were only able to use text chat, voice recorded messages and media sharing with contacts on WhatsAppp.

The WhatsApp voice call feature works on VoIP (voice over internet protocol) technology and requires users to have an active Wi-Fi or mobile data plan to make calls.

 

To get the WhatsApp voice calling feature, Jio Phone and other KaiOS feature phone users need to update WhatsApp to the latest V2.2110.41 version. Once enabled, users can make WhatsApp calls by going to Options > Voice call of any chat thread available.

 

Jio Phone and other KaiOS-based feature phone users will now also be able to recieve WhatsApp voice calls just like normal calls provided the phone should have internet either via Wi-Fi or mobile data plan.

 

Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp, in a statement, said: “Bringing WhatsApp voice calls to KaiOS-enabled devices helps us connect the world privately through a service that is simple, reliable, and accessible to everyone – no matter what kind of mobile device they’re using.“

 

Talking about the Voice Calling feature, Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies said, “Together with WhatsApp, we are taking another significant step towards the goal to make essential, useful services accessible for everyone, including underserved communities, seniors looking for simple devices, and those using KaiOS devices as a companion phone. Now with the voice calling feature, users can easily place a call anytime anywhere in a cost-effective way.” 

Latest News from Reliance Jio

