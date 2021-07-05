Vivo Y72 5G to launch on July 15 in India, price tipped

Vivo is soon going to launch a new Y-series smartphone with 5G support in India. Dubbed as Vivo Y72, the phone is said to launch in the country on July 15. This phone was unveiled back in March in Thailand.

As per 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh, Vivo Y72 5G will make its debut in India on July 15th. The phone will also come with certain launch offers. This will include Rs 1,500 cashback for HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank customers.

Apart from this, customers will also get a one-time screen replacement on the purchase of the Vivo Y72 5G. Additionally, there will be Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 as well. The report says that Vivo Y72 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

The leaked poster of the handset shows that the phone will feature an FHD+ display with 1080p and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is tipped to launch in two colour options – Dream Glow and Graphite Black. Further, the poster also reveals that the phone will have 4GB of Virtual RAM support.

The key features of the Vivo Y72 5G include a 6.58-inch display, Dimensity 700 chipset, a 64MP triple camera system, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Let’s check out the detailed specifications of the Y72 5G.

Vivo Y72 5G specifications

Vivo Y72 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. There is a combination of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the software front, Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

There is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front.