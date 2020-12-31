Advertisement

Vivo Y20A launched in India with Snapdragon 439, Android 11, Triple Camera and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 31, 2020 11:20 am

Vivo has launched another budget offering for potential customers in India, called the Vivo Y20A
Vivo has launched a new budget device in India called the Vivo Y20A. The device is a slightly refreshed version of the Vivo Y20 that was launched back in August of this year. 

 

Vivo Y20A is priced at Rs 11,490 and the phone is offered in two colour options including Dawn White and Nebula Blue. The Vivo phone will be available across mainline partner retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and other major e-commerce websites starting January 2.

 

Vivo Y20A Specifications 

 

Vivo Y20A

 

The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch display with aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 439 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

 

The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage and the storage can be expanded up to 256GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

 

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

 

The Vivo Y20A runs on Android 11 out of the box with FunTouch OS 11 on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and also reverse charging.

 

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G, Glonass, and a Micro-USB port for charging the phone. 

