Vivo Y12s 2021 key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Vivo Y12s 2021 will run on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11 operating system.

Vivo launched Vivo Y12s smartphone in India earlier this year. Now, the brand is reportedly working on its successor, dubbed as Vivo Y12s 2021. The phone’s key specs have been revealed via Google Play Console listing.



The Google Play Console listing, which was spotted by Pricebaba, reveals that Vivo Y12s 2021 will come with model number V2039. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with a HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 300ppi pixel density. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11 operating system.

As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. The chipset comes with Adreno 505 GPU. To recall, Vivo Y12s features a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The upcoming Vivo Y12s 2021 has also been spotted on Indonesia Telecom certification bearing the model number V2039. The Indonesia Telecom certification only reveals the model number. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming Vivo Y12s 2021 smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Vivo Y12s specifications



Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Vivo Y12s is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 OS.

There is a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.