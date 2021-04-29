Advertisement

Vivo Y12s 2021 key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2021 1:04 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y12s 2021 will run on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11 operating system.
Advertisement

Vivo launched Vivo Y12s smartphone in India earlier this year. Now, the brand is reportedly working on its successor, dubbed as Vivo Y12s 2021. The phone’s key specs have been revealed via Google Play Console listing.

 


The Google Play Console listing, which was spotted by Pricebaba reveals that Vivo Y12s 2021 will come with model number V2039. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with a HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 300ppi pixel density. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11 operating system.

Advertisement

 

As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. The chipset comes with Adreno 505 GPU. To recall, Vivo Y12s features a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

 

The upcoming Vivo Y12s 2021 has also been spotted on Indonesia Telecom certification bearing the model number V2039. The Indonesia Telecom certification only reveals the model number. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming Vivo Y12s 2021 smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

 

Vivo Y12s specifications


Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

 

The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Vivo Y12s is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 OS. 

 

There is a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.

Vivo Y12s goes official with 13MP dual cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y12s to launch in India soon

Vivo Y12s with 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,990

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V21 5G launched in India with Dimensity 800U, 44MP front camera with OIS

Realme postpones May 6 launch event in India due to Covid-19 second wave

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies