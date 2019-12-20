Vivo Y11 with 6.35-inch FullView display, 5000mAh battery to launch in India soon

The Vivo Y11 is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the back including a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture.

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone under its Y-series in India pretty. Dubbed as Vivo Y11, the smartphone will go on sale from key retail stores across the country.

Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, revealed that Vivo Y11 will launch in India soon. The retailer has also revealed key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, the Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS Halo FullView display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels, 268ppi pixel density and Panda MN228 screen protection.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor along with Adreno 505 GPU. It is backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y11 is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the back including a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9.1, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery. The photo of the phone reveals that it will be available in Red colour option and it comes with a waterdrop notch. The device is loaded with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

