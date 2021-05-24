Advertisement

Vivo X60 curved screen edition announced with 120Hz display, Exynos 1080 chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 12:37 pm

Latest News

Vivo X60 curved screen edition sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Vivo launched Vivo X60 along with X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ smartphones in India earlier this year. Now the company has announced Vivo X60 curved screen edition smartphone in China. The new variant of Vivo X60 comes with a curved display. The original model comes with a flat display.

 

The Vivo X60 curved screen edition comes in Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue and Shimmer White colours. It is priced at 3499 yuan (Rs 39,630 approx.) for 8GB +128GB, 3799 yuan (Rs 43,020 approx.) for 8GB+256GB and 3999 yuan (Rs 45,290 approx.) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB version.

Advertisement

 

Vivo X60 curved screen edition Specs


Vivo X60 curved screen edition sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the 2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

 

The Vivo X60 curved screen edition packs triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture LED flash, a 13-megapixel 120° ultra-wide lens with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

 

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

 

Connectivity options include options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 158.57 x 73.24 x 7.59mm and weighs 176 grams.

Vivo TWS 2, Vivo TWS 2e true wireless earphones announced

Vivo V21e 5G spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM

Vivo Y52 5G goes official with Dimensity 700 chipset, 48MP triple cameras

Vivo V2123A Geekbench listing reveals MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 8GB RAM

Vivo extends product warranty by 30 days in India, but not for all

Vivo V21 SE spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M22 specs leaked, tipped to sport MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48MP primary camera

Realme to launch Snapdragon 870, 778G powered smartphones on June 18: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies