Vivo X60 curved screen edition announced with 120Hz display, Exynos 1080 chipset

Vivo X60 curved screen edition sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Vivo launched Vivo X60 along with X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ smartphones in India earlier this year. Now the company has announced Vivo X60 curved screen edition smartphone in China. The new variant of Vivo X60 comes with a curved display. The original model comes with a flat display.

The Vivo X60 curved screen edition comes in Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue and Shimmer White colours. It is priced at 3499 yuan (Rs 39,630 approx.) for 8GB +128GB, 3799 yuan (Rs 43,020 approx.) for 8GB+256GB and 3999 yuan (Rs 45,290 approx.) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB version.

Advertisement

Vivo X60 curved screen edition Specs



Vivo X60 curved screen edition sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the 2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X60 curved screen edition packs triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture LED flash, a 13-megapixel 120° ultra-wide lens with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

Connectivity options include options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 158.57 x 73.24 x 7.59mm and weighs 176 grams.