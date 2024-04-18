Vivo V30e 5G India Launch, Key Specs Confirmed: All Details

Vivo debuted the V30 series in India in March 2024 and a new entrant in the series is coming soon, as the brand has begun teasing the arrival of the Vivo V30e 5G in the Indian market. The brand has not only confirmed the design of the smartphone but also some of its key specs. Here’s everything we know about the Vivo V30e.

Vivo V30e: Design

According to the microsite Vivo India has created, the V30e will have a circular camera module positioned towards the left side of the rear panel, along with a ring around it. The device has two rear camera Sensors paired with a flashlight and an aura light as well. The device will be available in Velvet Red and Silk Blue colour options. Not only the back panel but the display will also be curved. Vivo further claims this smartphone is India’s slimmest smartphone that packs a 5500mAh battery.

Vivo V30e: Key Specs

The Vivo V30e is all set to get a 3D curved AMOLED Display which should have the usual 120Hz refresh rate. The display should 6.78-inches in size. It will have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera. The device will be backed by a 5500mAh battery.

Coming to the leaked specs, these include 45W fast charging, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Aside from this, it should have an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, a 50MP front facing sensor, and an IP64 rated body. It will run on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 out of the box.

Vivo V30e: Expected Launch Timeline

According to Vivo’s microsite, one of the terms and conditions states “Vivo V30e is the slimmest (0.769 cm in thickness) in the 5500mAh battery smartphone category, as per internal research as of 2 May 2024”. This suggests the smartphone may launch sometime in the first week of May.

Vivo V30e: Expected Price

Judging by Vivo’s past smartphone pricing trends in India, it could price the Vivo V30e in the country somewhere below Rs 30,000.