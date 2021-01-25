Advertisement

Vivo S7t to be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 11:36 am

Vivo S7t will be powered by Dimensity 820 processor with up to 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.
Vivo is said to be working on a smartphone in its S7 series dubbed as Vivo S7t. Vivo had already launched Vivo S7 and S7e 5G smartphones under the S7 series in August and  November last year respectively.

A tipster named Digital Chat Station has claimed that Vivo will soon launch the third phone in the S7 lineup called Vivo S7t in China. The tipster claims that the smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 820 SoC. As per him, Vivo S7t will feature the same set of specifications as found in the Vivo S7 except it will be powered by Dimensity 820 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Additionally, the tipster has also shared few renders of the upcoming smartphone as per which Vivo S7t will feature triple cameras on the back and dual-selfie camera at the front.

 

Vivo S7t expected specifications


Vivo S7t is said to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone will be powered by Dimensity 820 processor with up to 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Vivo S7t will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

On the battery front, the phone will pack a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It will run Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5.

Vivo S7 announced with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP triple rear and dual front cameras

Vivo S7e 5G full specifications revealed, launch seems imminent

Vivo S7e 5G announced with Dimensity 720, 64MP triple rear cameras

