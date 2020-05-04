Vivo S1 price slashed in India: Here is the new pricing

The new price cut is now visible on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo has slashed the price of the 4GB variant of Vivo S1 smartphone in India. The Vivo S1 was launched in August last year at Rs 17,990 for the 4GB RAM variant.



Now after the price cut of Rs 1,000, the price of the 4GB + 128GB variant is Rs 16,990. A 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone was also introduced at Rs 19,990 but is now discontinued by the company.

The new price cut is now visible on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, but the devices are not deliverable at the moment due to nationwide lockdown in the country. The 6GB + 128GB variant price, however, remains unchanged i.e Rs 19,990 on the Amazon and Flipkart.

To recall the specifications, Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio, and FHD+ screen resolution. It runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and has a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front panel has a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.