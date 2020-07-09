Today 9 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C11, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, Asus Rog Phone 3, Samsung, iQOO Z1x

Technology News Today, 09 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Realme C11, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, Asus Rog Phone 3, Samsung, iQOO Z1x
Today Technology News live updates: Realme C11, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, Asus Rog Phone 3, Samsung, iQOO Z1x
Samsung Galaxy Hours Flash Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more
Samsung India has announced "Galaxy Hours Flash Sale" under which three lucky customers could get 50 per cent cashback on Galaxy Z Flip when they purchase Samsung’s statement-making foldable smartphone during Galaxy Hours flash sale today.
In addition to this, all customers buying Galaxy Z Flip during Galaxy Hours are eligible for one-time accidental damage protection service for 1 year. Customers will also get Galaxy Assured plan at zero cost. With Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Z Flip customers can get up t0 70% value of their device back.
Redmi Note 9 expected to launch in the third week of July
Xiaomi’s sub-brand is reportedly working on to launch the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India in the month of July. As per a new tip, the company announced the smartphone in the third week of July. As per a report by Mysmartprice, the Redmi Note 9 might get launched in India on July 20. To recall, the smartphone was launched for the global market in April, though India was excluded from the list. However, it seems that the company is finally bringing the phone to the Indian market.
Redmi K20 Pro gets a temporary price cut in India
Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage has received a price cut in India. This is a limited time price cut and it will be live till July 13.
The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB variant is currently priced at Rs 24,999 and the new price is now reflecting on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Mi.com. The Redmi K20 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant continues to be priced at Rs 29,999 in India. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Jain announced it on Twitter.
Due to the recent GST hike on smartphones, Xiaomi increased the price of Redmi K20 Pro from 24,999 to Rs 26,999. After the price cut, the company has temporarily waived off the GST hike.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform announced
Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest flagship mobile platform, the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G. The company has revealed that commercial devices based on the new chipset are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2020. Interestingly, Asus and Lenovo have already announced smartphones that will come with the latest chipset. Asus has revealed that its upcoming ROG Phone 3 will be launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G and it will be unveiled on July 22. Similarly, Lenovo has also confirmed that its Legion gaming smartphone will be unveiled on July 22 with the latest chipset from Qualcomm.
iQOO Z1x 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset announced
Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z1x 5G in China. The smartphone is available in Black, Blue and White colour options. The iQOO Z1x is priced at 1598 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, 1798 Yuan (approx. Rs 19,300) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, 1998 Yuan (approx. Rs 21,500) for 8GB RAM + 128GB option and 2298 Yuan (approx. Rs 24,700) for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.
Lenovo Legion gaming phone to be announced on July 22
Lenovo has confirmed that it will announce its first Legion gaming phone on July 22 in China. Lenovo Legion will be among the first in the world to debut with the latest Snapdragon 865+ platform.
Lenovo has also confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The company has been teasing the arrival of this gaming smartphone since December 2019.
Realme C11 confirmed to launch in India on July 14
Realme has now confirmed that it will be launching Realme C11 in India on July 14. This comes after the company yesterday teased its launch in India. Realme C11 will be Flipkart exclusive in India. The teaser on Flikpart confirms the 5000mAh battery in the phone.
Realme C11 is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. To recall, Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.
Asus ROG Phone 3 launching in India on July 22 will be available on Flipkart
Asus ROG Phone 3 5G gaming smartphone is all set to be launched in India on July 22 and it will be exclusively available on Flipkart.
Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications:
Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to have 6.59-inch AMOLED display that will offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Most likely it will have 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera which is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens. On the front side, the smartphone will have a 13-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
