Today 9 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C11, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, Asus Rog Phone 3, Samsung, iQOO Z1x

Samsung Galaxy Hours Flash Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more

Samsung India has announced "Galaxy Hours Flash Sale" under which three lucky customers could get 50 per cent cashback on Galaxy Z Flip when they purchase Samsung’s statement-making foldable smartphone during Galaxy Hours flash sale today.



In addition to this, all customers buying Galaxy Z Flip during Galaxy Hours are eligible for one-time accidental damage protection service for 1 year. Customers will also get Galaxy Assured plan at zero cost. With Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Z Flip customers can get up t0 70% value of their device back.

