Today 18 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Apple Store in India, Samsung Galaxy M 51, Gadgets and more

Redmi 9i to go on sale today

Redmi 9i was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8299. Now the smartphone will go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi India’s official website.

Redmi 9i comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

