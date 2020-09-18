Today 18 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Apple Store in India, Samsung Galaxy M 51, Gadgets and more

Advertisement

Today 18 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 18, 2020 10:55 am

Technology News Today, 18 September 2020 LIVE Updates: Apple Store in India, Samsung Galaxy M 51, Gadgets and more
 Today Technology News live updates: Apple Store in India, Samsung Galaxy M 51, Gadgets and more
 



10:55 (IST)

18 Sep 2020

Motorola Razr price slashed in India

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone has received a huge price cut of Rs 30,000. Motorola Razr was launched in India in March this year with for Rs 1,24,999. Now the price of the phone has been slashed to Rs 94,999.

In addition to the price cut, the Motorola Razr is available with an additional Rs 10,000 cashback for HDFC Bank customers. So the effective price of the phone is Rs 84,999

10:22 (IST)

18 Sep 2020

Redmi 9i to go on sale today

Redmi 9i was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8299. Now the smartphone will go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi India’s official website.

Redmi 9i comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

Read more: Redmi 9i goes on first sale in India at 12PM

09:51 (IST)

18 Sep 2020

Samsung Galaxy M 51 Goes on Sale today

Samsung Galaxy M51 will go on its first sale in India today. It is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM option.  Sale of Galaxy M51 will take place at 12 PM (noon) today through Amazon and Samsung.com as well as select retail stores. The phone comes in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour options.

09:46 (IST)

18 Sep 2020

Apple Online Store to launch in India on Sept23

Apple will launch its online store in India on September 23.  It will have a full range of products from Apple and will provide support directly to customers across the country for the first time. 
 
“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.  He added, “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”
 
 
For the health and well-being of Apple’s teams, customers, and communities, all orders from the Apple Store online will ship with contactless delivery. Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer’s door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature.
 
