Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite said to be in works: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite smartphone will use the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) technology.

Advertisement

Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone at a whopping Rs 1,49,999 in India this year. Now the company is said to be working on a cheaper model, dubbed as Galaxy Z Flip Lite.



As per a rumour via Ross Young @ DSCCRoss, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite is likely in development and it might be manufactured in larger volumes as compared to older models. The smartphone will use the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) technology. To recall, this is the same technology of glass that Samsung used with the Galaxy Z Flip back in February.



The tweet by DSCCRoss reads “We don't hear about Z Fold Lite anymore but we are hearing about Z Flip Lite with UTG.” Further, as per a report by SamMobile, there are chances that UTG will be used in all Samsung foldable smartphones from now on.



Apart from this, not much is known about the internals of the lite variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, while this does not exactly mean that the smartphone is in development as Samsung has till ow not shared any information on the Galaxy Z Flip Lite.



To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution.



The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For cameras, there’s a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone also gets a 10-megapixel selfie lens. The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support.