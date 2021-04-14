Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 announced with 120Hz Infinity-O AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus

By: Meenu Rana, , New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 11:36 am

The major highlighting point in Galaxy Quantum 2 is that it comes with quantum random number generation (QRNG) chipset for security purposes.
Samsung has announced Galaxy Quantum 2 smartphone in the South Korean market. The device has been announced in partnership with SK Telecom in South Korea. The major highlighting point in Galaxy Quantum 2 is that it comes with quantum random number generation (QRNG) chipset for security purposes.

 

“The quantum random number generation chipset helps to use security-critical services such as authentication, finance, and messengers more safely by generating unpredictable and unpatterned pure random numbers,” said the company.

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is priced at 699,600 South Korean Won (KRW) which translates to Rs 46,945. The device is already available for order in Korea from SK Telecom and it will go on sale from April 23rd. The phone is expected to be introduced as Galaxy A82 soon for the global markets.

 

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Specifications


The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expadable to up to 1TB with microSD.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2

The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box and packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

 

For camera, the Galaxy Quantum 2 sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture. The other two sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone features a 10-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, NFC, Samsung Pay, and has a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures at around 161.9mm x 73.8mm x 8.1mm, and weighs 176 grams.

