Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Launched: How Does it Differ From Galaxy M15 5G?

Samsung has announced a new smartphone in India, dubbed Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition. The launch comes after Samsung launched the regular Galaxy M15 5G in India back in April. Here’s everything you need to know about the new launch from the Korean brand in India.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition: Price, Availability

Available in three colours – Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue and Stone Grey, Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and at select retail stores for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB trim, and Rs 13,499 for the top-end 8GB + 128GB version. One can apply a coupon discount of Rs 300 on the top-end version on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition: Specifications

The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14 and will receive 4 major Android OS upgrades.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

The M15 5G Prime Edition includes a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

From what we could observe, the Prime Edition of Galaxy M15 5G differs from the regular model in two areas, and that is RAM and price. While they are essentially the same devices, the Prime edition is offered in an additional version with 8GB RAM which the M15 5G wasn’t offered in, initially. Further, the Prime edition costs much cheaper than the M15 5G which makes the latter irrelevant, despite both of them having identical specs.