Samsung Galaxy F62 7000mAh battery confirmed ahead of launch on February 15

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2021 1:20 pm

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be Samsung's second phone after the Galaxy M51 to pack this battery capacity.
Samsung Galaxy F62 will be launching in India on February 15. now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that Galaxy F62 will pack a huge 7000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be sold on Flipkart. The Flipkart listing has now confirmed that the upcoming phone will be equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery. This will be Samsung's second phone after the Galaxy M51 to pack this battery capacity.

It also posted an image of the smartphone that shows a centre punch-hole screen, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, quad rear cameras and a gradient design. The company has already confirmed that it will be powered by Exynos 9825 7nm SoC that powers the Galaxy Note 10 series in India.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is tipped to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. the phone will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display. The device will be powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and will run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0/3.1.

The processor will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of Internal storage. On the rear, the device should sport a 64MP quad-camera setup while the details for the 3 remaining sensors are still not known at the moment. For the front, there will be a 32MP camera for selfies.

