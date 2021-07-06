Samsung Galaxy A03s spotted on Geekbench with Helio G35, 4GB RAM

Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy A-series device named Samsung Galaxy A03s in India soon. While Samsung is yet to announce the official launch details of Samsung Galaxy A03s, the phone has now appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Geekbench listing features and specifications

On the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A03s has scored 163 in the single-core test and 847 in the multi-core test. The phone will be powered by the 2.30GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The listing also revealed that it would have 4GB RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Moving on, the listing reveals the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. Additionally, the phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-A037F.

Samsung Galaxy A03s India launch soon

Samsung Galaxy A03s was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with model number SM-A037F/DS. This hints at an imminent launch in India.

The Galaxy A03s will be the successor to Samsung Galaxy A02s, announced in November last year. The device specifications and renders were leaked online in May.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications (Rumoured)

As per the renders, the Galaxy A03s will sport a water-drop notch display to house a selfie camera on the front. On the backside, there will be a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. It is also said to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

The Galaxy A03s is said to sport a 6.5-inch display, but there’s no word regarding its resolution. For the camera, there will be a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras at the rear. In addition, it is likely to feature a 5-megapixel front camera.

The phone will measure 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. The thickness of the phone will be 9.5mm when including the rear camera hump. The Galaxy A03s will also offer a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.