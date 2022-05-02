Samsung Fab Grab Fest announced: Offers on Smartphones, Tabs, Laptops, Wearables, TVs & Appliances

Samsung has announced its biggest summer fest of the year – Fab Grab Fest. Consumers can avail mega offers and exciting cashbacks on a wide range of Samsung digital appliances as well as Galaxy Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, accessories and wearables.

These offers are valid from May 1 to May 8, 2022. They will be available on Samsung.com as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country.

Samsung has also tied up with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI banks so that consumers shopping from Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores can enjoy up to 20% cashback on their purchases this summer. The cashback can be availed on both credit and debit cards.

Consumers shopping from Samsung.com will also enjoy 2-3-day superfast delivery of Samsung products to their doorsteps across 16,000 PIN codes in the country.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Offers

During the Fab Grab Fest, consumers can get up to 60% off on Samsung TVs such as the flagship Neo QLED TVs and Crystal 4K UHD TVs. There is up to 57% off on a range of Samsung digital appliances such as the premium Samsung WindFree ACs, Twin Cooling Plus Double Door Refrigerators, Curd Maestro Double Door Refrigerators and AI Ecobubble Washing Machines. Additionally, consumers can get up to Rs 4,500 off when they buy these products on the Samsung Shop App for the first time.

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables and accessories, including the flagship Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, Galaxy F22 and the recently launched Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G will be available at up to 50% off, along with additional benefits. Samsung Galaxy Book2 laptop will be available at up to 16% off.

Special Offers

In addition to the above offers, during the Fab Grab Fest, consumers can also avail special deals on purchases across Samsung’s Experience Stores as well as Samsung Shop App. On purchase of Galaxy M53, M33, and F23, consumers will get a free Travel Adaptor, mobile covers at Rs 999 with Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy Buds Live at Rs 999 on purchase of Galaxy Flip3 and 50% off on covers with Galaxy S22. With Galaxy Book2, consumer can buy Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 999.

While making the purchase from Samsung Shop App, first time consumers can avail an additional off of up to Rs 4,500 on Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs, Crystal 4K UHD TVs, WindFree ACs, Twin Cooling Plus Double Door Refrigerators, Curd Maestro Double Door Refrigerators and AI Eco Bubble Washing Machines.

In addition, Samsung will also host back to back Live Commerce events from May 3-6, 2022 on Samsung Live. This will be a first-of–its kind live video interactive shopping experience only on Samsung.com. Lucky consumers who purchase during the Samsung Live events will not only get additional limited period offers and but also get a chance to win exciting gifts and vouchers.