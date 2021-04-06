Samsung announces price cut on Galaxy A31, new offers on Galaxy A32

Samsung has announced a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, where customers who want to exchange their old smartphone for a new Galaxy A32 can avail an upgrade voucher to get benefits worth Rs 3,000.

Samsung has today announced a price cut on Samsung Galaxy A31 by Rs 1,000. Also, the company has announced new consumer offers on the recently launched Galaxy A32 smartphone.

After the price cut, Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone was earlier available for Rs 17,999.

Talking of Samsung Galaxy A32, it was launched at Rs 21,999 for its single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Samsung has announced a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, where customers who want to exchange their old smartphone for a new Galaxy A32 can avail an upgrade voucher to get benefits worth Rs 3,000.

One can check for the exact value they'll get on exchanging their old smartphone by going to Samsung Upgrade > Check Device Exchange Value from the My Galaxy app.

Further, Samsung is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A32 by using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. A cashback of Rs 1,500 is also available on transactions via ZestMoney.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone runs on Android 10-based One UI out of the box. There is a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C.





The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC paired along with Mali-G52 GPU with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The memory is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).





It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications



The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging.

It runs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.



On the camera front, there is a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.



