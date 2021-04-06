Advertisement

Samsung announces price cut on Galaxy A31, new offers on Galaxy A32

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 5:24 pm

Latest News

Samsung has announced a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, where customers who want to exchange their old smartphone for a new Galaxy A32 can avail an upgrade voucher to get benefits worth Rs 3,000.
Advertisement

Samsung has today announced a price cut on Samsung Galaxy A31 by Rs 1,000. Also, the company has announced new consumer offers on the recently launched Galaxy A32 smartphone.

 

After the price cut, Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone was earlier available for Rs 17,999.

Advertisement

 

Talking of Samsung Galaxy A32, it was launched at Rs 21,999 for its single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Samsung has announced a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, where customers who want to exchange their old smartphone for a new Galaxy A32 can avail an upgrade voucher to get benefits worth Rs 3,000.

 

One can check for the exact value they'll get on exchanging their old smartphone by going to Samsung Upgrade > Check Device Exchange Value from the My Galaxy app.

 

Further, Samsung is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A32 by using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. A cashback of Rs 1,500 is also available on transactions via ZestMoney.

 

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone runs on Android 10-based One UI out of the box. There is a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C.  

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC paired along with Mali-G52 GPU with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The memory is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications


The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging. 

 

It runs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.  It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.


On the camera front, there is a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48MP quad rear camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A31 now available with Rs 1000 cashback offer in India

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut

Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 6 series spotted on 3C website, to feature IMX789 sensor, Snapdragon 888

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies