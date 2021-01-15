Advertisement

S Pen is coming to more Samsung Galaxy devices

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2021 3:02 pm

After the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S Pen support will be available on the Galaxy devices.
Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 smartphones at an event yesterday. The S21 Ultra is the only non-Note series smartphone to arrive with support for S-Pen stylus.

 

Now in an official statement, the South Korean company has confirmed that after the S21 Ultra, the S Pen support will be available on the Galaxy devices. In S21 Ultra, the S Pen will be sold as a separate accessory. The phone does not feature a storage compartment for the S Pen. One has to but a separate case to store the S Pen along with the S21 Ultra.

In a statement to SamMobile, Samsung said "We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future. We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in our product innovations."

 

The company has not revealed the name of any upcoming device supporting the S Pen feature. As per rumours, Samsung's upcoming foldable phone - Galaxy Fold 3 is expected to be announced later this year. The phone is likely to come with an S Pen support.

 

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs 1,05,000 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,16, 999. The Galaxy S21 Plus starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 85,999. The standard Galaxy S21 starts at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 73,999.

 

The pre-booking for the device starts from today that is 15th January at Samsung's Exclusive Stores and retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals. All pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher worth Rs 10,000 as free.

