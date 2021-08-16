Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Note 10 Pro base model discontinued in India

HomeNewsRedmi Note 10 Pro Max, Note 10 Pro base model discontinued in...

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and the Note 10 Pro base models now seem to have discontinued in India. They are now available in only two variants.

By Abhishek Malhotra
  • Redmi India seems to have discontinued base models of two Redmi Note 10 series phones
  • The 6GB + 64GB models of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Note 10 Pro have disappeared from Xiaomi’s website

Redmi Note 10 series was a big hit in India considering its price to performance ratio. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and the Note 10 Pro’s base models packed 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 10 Pro started at Rs 15,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max had a starting price of Rs 18,999.

Now, as per Redmi India’s own website, the base models for these phones have now been discontinued. The 6GB + 64GB variant for both the models are nowhere to be found on the website. Moreover, this looks like more of a permanent change as only two variants for the smartphones can now be seen.

The devices come in three color options — Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze. Furthermore, they are now available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. The Redmi Note 10 Pro costs Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. The Note 10 Pro Max costs Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively for the variants.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the 2.3Ghz octa core Snapdragon 732G.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is also splash proof, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB

  • Launch2021-03-04
  • ChipsetOcta Core 2.3 GHz, Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
  • RAM (GB)8 GB, LPDDR4X
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP, Quad camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 Primary Sensor, 8MP Wide-angle sensor, 5MP Super-macro Sensor, 2MP depth camera
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, MIUI 12
  • Battery5020 mAh, with 33W fast charging
  • Expandable512 GB, via MicroSD Card

