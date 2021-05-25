Realme GT Neo Flash, Q3 Pro Special Edition announced

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is very similar to the GT Neo but it comes with a faster 65W charging support as compared to the 50W support on the GT Neo.

Realme has today announced Realme GT Neo Flash, Q3 Pro Special Edition at its 2nd-year anniversary event in China. The Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs 20,450 approx.) and it comes in Blue and Black colours.

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 22,730 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 2299 yuan (Rs 26,130 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 2499 yuan (Rs 28,400 approx.).

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition comes with the same set of spec as the Realme Q3 Pro but it sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. The standard Realme Q3 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 on the Q3 Pro.

The GT Neo Flash Edition is very similar to the GT Neo but it comes with a faster 65W charging support as compared to the 50W support on the GT Neo.

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition Specifications

The Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 768G with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel f/2.5 front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 50W Super Dart fast charging support. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support.

Realme GT Neo Flash Specifications

Realme GT Neo Flash features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 65W fast charging that lets you charge the phone’s 4500mAh from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes.