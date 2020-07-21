Realme C11 to go on sale on July 22 on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme C11 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Realme C11 and 30W Dart Charge Power Bank will go on sale on July 22 and July 21 respectively from 12:00 noon onwards. The sale will be held on realme.com and Flipkart. Consumers can also purchase the Realme C11 on selected partner stores.



The 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The power bank comes in Yellow and Black colour options.

Realme C11 specifications

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank



The power bank sports a 3D curved design and carbon fiber texture design. The power bank allows you to charge at 30W VOOC/Dart Charge smartphones. The USB-A port of realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank can output up to 30W. However, the USB-C port not only charges other devices but also allows you to charge the Power Bank up to 30W.

It is compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W charging support as well. The power bank allows you to charge two devices at the same time using the Type-C and Type-A ports. It comes with dual output of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. The power bank also features low power mode to charge IoT products and it comes with 15 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit and more. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with the help of a 30W charger.