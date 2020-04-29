Qualcomm brings Quick Charge 3+ for fast charging on mid-range phones

The latest version of the charging tech promises 0 to 50% in 15 minutes.

Qualcomm is enabling its mid-range phones with the ability to charge from 0 to 50% in over 15 minutes, using the new technology called Quick Charge 3+ (QC) which sounds like an incremental upgrade to the QC 3.0 version. However, the company claims that phones supporting QC 3+ will be able to charge 35% faster than the ones with QC 3.0 in tow.

That's not all, the faster-charging speed will also make sure the temperature of the device while charging doesn't go out of control, which is why it will 9 degrees Celcius cooler than with the previous charging version. Qualcomm says the charging technology is already supported by the Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets, which is primarily catering to phones in the Rs 15,000 to 25,000 segment.

But Qualcomm says they have made sure that QC 3+ will help you charge devices with older technology, making it backwards compatible. Quick Charge 3+ supports standard USB Type-A to USB Type-C cables as well as accessories that support voltage with 20mV from QC 4. "Quick Charge 3+ is backwards compatible with previous-generation Quick Charge devices and newer devices can work with Quick Charge 3+ accessories, the company said in a statement.

Qualcomm has pointed out the technology upgrade won't add to the cost of the accessories, which means the final cost of buying the phone won't increase for the consumers. We're intrigued to see if QC 3+ can meet the claimed charging speeds, especially when you have phones loaded with the battery as big as 4,000 and 5,000mAh.