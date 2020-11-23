Advertisement

Poco M3 design, specifications teased ahead of launch on November 24

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 23, 2020 1:04 pm

Poco M3 is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.
Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone called Poco M3 on November 24 in Europe. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the key specifications and design of its upcoming smartphone.

Poco Global on its Twitter handle has confirmed the Poco M3 specifications. As per the video teaser shared by Poco, Poco M3 huge rectangular camera module with triple cameras and POCO branding at the back.

 


As far as specifications are concerned, the Poco M3 is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. As per previous leaks, Poco M3 will come with a Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Poco M3


Poco has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It will pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Further, the video confirms that the phone will be available in black and blue colours.

Poco M3 is said to run on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The triple rear camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. As per reports, is said to come with 4GB RAM. Poco M3 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge. The volume rocker and the power button will sit on the right edge of the screen.

Poco M3 launch confirmed for November 24th

Poco M3 leaked render reveals the device with a big camera module

