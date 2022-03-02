Oppo sets up new Lab in Hyderabad to enhance performance of smartphones

Oppo has today announced the set up of a specialized Power and Performance lab at its Hyderabad R&D center. This lab will serve as a basis for driving innovation to make devices more energy efficient with the current use cases by developing real-life scenarios.

This newly established lab will challenge crucial issues like software bugs head-on and innovate for solutions that will be instrumental in elevating the end-user experience. “The lab will aim to augment user experience even with heavy usages like gaming, photography, videography, video calling and streaming by driving innovations towards building smoother performance and higher battery life,” said Oppo in a statement.

The engineers in the lab will also work on innovating other facets of performance including battery retentions, improving device heating thereby boosting the product experience of the end-user.

The power lab will focus on the Modifications on the OS levels to decrease the overall power consumption even during heavy usage and reduce the heating effect on the device for a safer and premium experience.

The R&D driven from the Performance lab will develop products which offer consistent user experience. This will be achieved through equipment installed in the lab which helps the team test, optimise and innovate.

In addition, the lab will ensure improved user experience and enhanced performance metrics of all the upcoming devices. This will be achieved as well as maintained under majority of the usage scenarios including high performance Gaming, Video Capturing, Low Light photography and other processing intensive operations.

In MWC 2022, Oppo announced high-speed flash charging: 150W SUPERVOOC with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology. The 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with BHE (Battery Health Engine) uses direct charging technology with charge bumps, hence, it is capable of charging a 4500mAh battery from 1% to 50% in 5 minutes and all the way to 100% in 15 minutes.

Further, the 240W SUPERVOOC technology supports up to 24V/10A charging and is capable of charging a 4200mAh battery to 100% in 9 minutes.

Oppo also launched the 5G Innovation Lab and Camera Innovation Lab at the Hyderabad R&D center in the last 2 years. The center has a team of over 450 members.