Oppo MagVOOC charging technology unveiled

Oppo has unveiled its Oppo MagVOOC technology. The company took part in the Smart China Expo 2021 themed “Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life”, which took place in Chongqing, China, during August 23-26. OPPO showcased their new OPPO MagVOOC flash charging series, in-car connectivity, and more.

Besides demonstrating its wireless air charging technology at the expo, the company also revealed its magnetic flash charging technologies – the OPPO MagVOOC series for the first time.

Oppo MagVOOC

The company said that the MagVOOC series includes the MagVOOC wireless power bank, which uses a magnetic alignment system to ensure precise alignment between the phone and the charger—secondly, the MagVOOC ultra-thin flash charger, which adopts a split design making the whole charger thinner. The design of both devices allows them to be easily portable.

Lastly, the MagVOOC wireless flash charging stand helps users save up to 60% of preparation time compared to conventional wired charging. In addition, the company is committed to optimizing its technologies and products to cover a more diverse user journey map.

Oppo in-car smartphone connectivity

On another front, the company also announced its latest achievements in in-car smartphone connectivity capabilities at the event. This includes the digital car key, remote vehicle control on OPPO Find X3, remote vehicle control on OPPO Watch 2, as well as in-car flash charge.

According to Oppo, remote vehicle control on OPPO Find X3 or OPPO Watch 2 enables users to turn on air conditioning through an APP remotely. It can also assist car owners in searching for their cars by sounding the horn from a distance.

Besides, users can also enjoy OPPO’s advanced in-car flash charge. This supports OPPO’s 65W VOOC USB flash charge and 40W VOOC wireless flash charge while driving.

Down the road, smartphones will become the control centre of our vehicles. A growing number of advanced technologies will be incorporated into the smartphone-vehicle connectivity ecosystem. As a result, the in-car experience will become more integrated.

“OPPO is steadily accomplishing our strategic deployment in the field of IoT and broader areas concerning the Internet of Experience, aiming to empower customers in a variety of scenarios,” said Henry Duan, Vice President and President of Smartphone Product at OPPO. “With the new magnetic flash charging and in-car connectivity technologies, we are doing our best to enhance customer experiences in every aspect,” he added.