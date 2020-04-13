Oppo along with Mediatek and Ericsson successfully made its first VoNR call

Oppo made its first Video/Voice over New Radio with the help of Mediatek's hardware and Ericsson's 5G environment in Stockholm, Sweden

Oppo on Wednesday announced that it had successfully conducted voice and video call over the 5G network. The technology is called VoNR which stands for Voice/Video over new radio. New radio is the official name for the 5G.

Partnering with Ericsson and MediaTek, the VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls were made on a modified commercial smartphone from OPPO featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 series SoC using an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Ericsson Radio System products and solutions. VoNR calls basically completely rely on the 5G network unlike its older generations. The phone used was most probably the Reno 3 5G as it’s the only phone by Oppo powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000. The 5G environment was provided by Ericsson and its 5G hardware in its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

Compared with earlier call services, VoNR provides significantly lower latency, greatly improved sound quality and picture quality, resulting in an elevated overall experience for users. You can switch from voice to video with a single touch which makes the experience more seamless.

"As a leading global technology company, OPPO proactively works to accelerate large-scale commercialization of 5G. Our cooperation with Ericsson and MediaTek on VoNR is part of our in-depth collaborations in the 5G era. We aim to become the industry’s ideal partner to deploy 5G around the world and at the same time improve 5G experience for the users." said Andy Wu, Vice President and President of Software Engineering Business Unit, OPPO.

Chip manufacturers are working on VoNR but their rollout has no fixed date on paper. Huawei said last May that it successfully completed the world’s first VoNR call using a 5G standalone network and two commercial 5G phones. Qualcomm has promised that it’s third generation of 5G modems which includes the Snapdragon X60, will support VoNR. Phones initially may rely on the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 series SoC and Ericsson’s 5G hardware for VoNR.

“MediaTek is committed to giving consumers an unparalleled 5G experience via innovative technology. As a strategic partner of OPPO, we are helping develop a superior device experience for 5G voice and video calls,” said JS Pan, general manager of Wireless System Design and Partnership at MediaTek.