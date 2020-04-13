  • 08:53 Apr 13, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo along with Mediatek and Ericsson successfully made its first VoNR call

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : April 13, 2020 8:30 am

Latest News

Oppo made its first Video/Voice over New Radio with the help of Mediatek's hardware and Ericsson's 5G environment in Stockholm, Sweden

Oppo on Wednesday announced that it had successfully conducted voice and video call over the 5G network. The technology is called VoNR which stands for Voice/Video over new radio. New radio is the official name for the 5G. 

 

Partnering with Ericsson and MediaTek, the VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls were made on a modified commercial smartphone from OPPO featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 series SoC using an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Ericsson Radio System products and solutions. VoNR calls basically completely rely on the 5G network unlike its older generations. The phone used was most probably the Reno 3 5G as it’s the only phone by Oppo powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000. The 5G environment was provided by Ericsson and its 5G hardware in its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. 

 

Compared with earlier call services, VoNR provides significantly lower latency, greatly improved sound quality and picture quality, resulting in an elevated overall experience for users. You can switch from voice to video with a single touch which makes the experience more seamless.

 

"As a leading global technology company, OPPO proactively works to accelerate large-scale commercialization of 5G. Our cooperation with Ericsson and MediaTek on VoNR is part of our in-depth collaborations in the 5G era. We aim to become the industry’s ideal partner to deploy 5G around the world and at the same time improve 5G experience for the users." said Andy Wu, Vice President and President of Software Engineering Business Unit, OPPO.

 

Chip manufacturers are working on VoNR but their rollout has no fixed date on paper. Huawei said last May that it successfully completed the world’s first VoNR call using a 5G standalone network and two commercial 5G phones. Qualcomm has promised that it’s third generation of 5G modems which includes the Snapdragon X60, will support VoNR. Phones initially may rely on the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 series SoC and Ericsson’s 5G hardware for VoNR.

 

“MediaTek is committed to giving consumers an unparalleled 5G experience via innovative technology. As a strategic partner of OPPO, we are helping develop a superior device experience for 5G voice and video calls,” said JS Pan, general manager of Wireless System Design and Partnership at MediaTek.

 

 

 

 

 

Oppo 40W AirVOOC Wireless charger likely to debut alongside Ace 2

Oppo Ace2 renders surface online, colour variants revealed

Oppo Ace2 officially confirmed to launch on 13 April alongwith Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds

Oppo Find X2 Lite leaked specifications show Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo A12e specs appear on official site, key specs revealed

Oppo A12 leaked specifications show Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo Reno 3 VoNR 5g Meidatek Ericsson

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oneplus 8 and 8 Pro: New leaks

Huawei looking for potential 5G modem supplier in Samsung and Mediatek

Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 expected to launch in August or September

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies