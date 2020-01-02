Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

The new prices of Oppo A5 2020 are reflecting on the Oppo website and Amazon India.

Oppo has again slashed the price of Oppo A5 2020 smartphone in India. The 3GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 500, while the 4GB RAM variant price has been slashed by Rs 1,000. The new prices are reflecting on the Oppo website and Amazon India.



Oppo launched Oppo A5 2020 at Rs 12,490 for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. After an earlier price cut, Oppo A5 2020 3GB variant was reduced to Rs 11,990. The price of the 4GB variant of the smartphone did not receive ant price cut and it was still priced at Rs 13,990.



Now after a fresh price cut, the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs 11,490, while the 4GB model is priced at Rs 12,990. The smartphone comes in Mirror Black and Dazzling White colour options.

Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch Nano waterdrop screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 612 GPU. The smartphone is fueled by a 5000mAh battery and equipped with Dolby Atmos Sound Effects.

The phone has up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It supports face unlock and a fingerprint sensor as well. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0.1. The user interface comes with Game Boost 2.0 accelerator technology for improved Frame Boost and Touch Boost.

On the camera front, it is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary lens + an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel mono lens + 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, the Oppo A5 2020 features an 8-megapixel shooter.