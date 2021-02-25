OnePlus 9E to launch as OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro?

OnePlus 9E series is likely to include three devices - Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the third one sitting below the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones in March this year. The series is likely to include three devices - Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the third one sitting below the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This third smartphone, which was previously rumoured to launch as the OnePlus 9E, is now said to launch as the OnePlus 9R.



As per tipster Evan Blass, aka evleaks, the third OnePlus 9 smartphone will launch as OnePlus 9R. The tipster made the claim by posting a screenshot of the source code that reveals the existence of the 9R.



Meanwhile, another tipster, Max Jambor, who leaked the name of the third OnePlus 9 smartphone as OnePlus 9E, suspects Blass claim of the OnePlus 9R.

.@evleaks is a very reliable leaker but I wouldn't put my hands in fire for the name of this smartphone



Via. https://t.co/CftDyBcW0d — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 24, 2021

OnePlus 9R rumoured specifications



For the rumoured specifications of OnePlus 9R or OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite, the report says that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well. On the battery front, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh.



OnePlus is yet to officially announce the OnePlus 9 series launch date. Since March is not too far off, we expect more details to appear soon for the upcoming series.

