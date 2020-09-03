Nokia 2.1 Android 10 (Go Edition) update starts rolling out

Nokia 2.1 smartphone was announced by HMD Global in August 2018.

HMD Global has now announced the Android 10 (Go edition) update to its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 2.1 Plus. The update brings a host of new features along with the latest Android operating system.



The update brings a new dark mode and it also adds a smart reply option. The update brings Android 10-based gesture navigation. Apart from this, the update brings additional controls for privacy and location.



The update is rolling to these countries in batches - Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.



The company says that 10% of all these approved markets will receive the update today. 50% will be reached by September 5th and on Sep 7th, 100% of these approved markets will receive Android 10.

To recall, the Nokia 2.1 smartphone was announced by HMD Global in August 2018. The Nokia 2.1 features a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It comes loaded with quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM. The memory can be expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.



The device first came running Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. There is an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and Micro USB port.





