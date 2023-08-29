Motorola Edge (2023) first look revealed: Another rebrand in works?

Motorola Edge (2022) came out in September last year, and its successor is in the works, called the Edge (2023). The renders for this smartphone have now been leaked, and they suggest it could very well be a rebranded Motorola Edge 40. However, considering the Edge+ (2023) has been here for a while now, the Edge (2023) should be positioned lower than it.

The leak comes from PriceBaba, according to which the Motorola Edge (2023) will retain the same design as the Moto Edge 40. This includes the curved screen, the camera island on the back, the button and port positioning and even the LED flash module placement on the read. When looking closely, one can observe the 50MP camera branding next to the lenses, which also stands identical to the Edge 40.

Motorola Edge (2023): Yet another rebrand?

The observations above further suggest that the Motorola Edge (2023) could be a rebadged Motorola Edge 40. That would also make sense, considering the Edge 40 has inferior specs compared to the Edge+ (2023).

If the rumour turns out to be true, then the Motorola Edge (2023) could sport a 6.55-inch curved pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The panel will support 8-bit colours, a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It may draw power from the Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device may be equipped with dual rear cameras, including a 1/1.55-inch main OIS-enabled 50MP sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There could be a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. An in-display optical sensor should be present for biometrics.

The smartphone will be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Software-wise, the smartphone could run on Android 13 OS with MyUX 4.0 out of the box. For connectivity, there should be Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.