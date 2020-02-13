Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 launched for Rs 399

The Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 is now available for purchase on Mi.com.

Xiaomi has launched Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 smartphone for Rs 399. The Mi Protective Glass is now available for purchase on Mi.com.



The Mi Protective Glass is made using Accessory Glass by Corning. It is an alkali-aluminosilicate glass that offers better safety compared to the generic soda line tempered glass.



For superior damage protection, the Mi Protective Glass goes through an additional ion-exchange process that provides 5x protection against scratches and contact with sharp objects.



The smart layered construction provides 9H hardness to the glass, making it perfect to protect the screen against scratches and drops. The 0.4mm ultra-thin glass features silicon adhesive for an effortless bubble free installation the 2.5D edges make for a smooth touch experience.



The Mi Protective Glass comes with high light transmittance that allows full clarity and colour. The oleophobic coating reduces glare and prevents fingerprints and smudges.



Meanwhile, in a related news, Redmi Note 8 price has been hiked in India. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs 10,499. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant was launched at Rs 12,999 and it is still available at the same price.